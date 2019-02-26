Guilford County man makes one-of-a-kind guitars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- When you step inside of Garrett George's Guilford County home, you can clearly see there is a theme. Pictures on the wall show a love for family and the rows and rows of guitars in the living room show a love for music.

"I figure if I can fabricate marble and granite, wood is softer, why not," George said.

George's main business is flooring and tile. But in his spare time, George is turning on his saw and picking up his file. He is turning blocks of cedar and mahogany into beautiful, one-of-a-kind guitars.

"I still wow myself doing it. I can't believe I am doing it," George said.

George is used to working with his hands. He started playing the guitar at 12. George said his grandfather taught him how to transform wood into art.

"So I want to keep it going. I'm the last woodworker in the family," he said.

That means the finished product must be able to hit the perfect note.

"I didn't want to do something that wasn't awesome and I love it," he said.

There are several guitars in George's workshop. At first glance, they all look the same. But George can tell you what makes them all different.

"It's completely all interaction. I show them samples of wood. I try to get inside of their brain, what they envision. A lot of times they leave a lot of things up to me to put my own signature on it," George said.

It can take up to 160 hours for George to make a guitar. So you can imagine, it's tough to watch one go out the door.

"It's kind of hard," he said. "I get separation anxiety because you put so much time into it. It's your baby and you make it with your hands, it's something special."

Bands and performers from California to the Piedmont use George's guitars.

For more information about George's guitars, you can leave a message at his business number (336) 989-0089.