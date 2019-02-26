× Groomer charged with violently maiming veteran’s service dog

BRAVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s a case of animal cruelty so brutal that the Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the Satellite Beach Police Chief Jeff Pearson personally walked the suspect into jail.

Ivey shared the horrific story on Facebook, including a photo of the dog’s stitches, on Monday.

“The video is so graphic that I will not post it on Facebook, but trust me when I tell you that it is one of the most difficult things I have ever had to watch in my 39 years of law enforcement because of the horrific and cruel way the pet was treated,” he wrote.

On Feb. 6, Ivey said James Carodell Doughty Suthann was working as a contract employee at a grooming salon in the Florida county when a veteran brought his service dog in to be groomed.

The sheriff said Suthann became angry while grooming “T.T.,” the 8-year-old German Shepard service dog, after the animal would not stand still.

“The entire incident is captured on video and at one point you see Suthann cinch the pets head down so tight that the dog could no longer move and was obviously in pain,” Ivey wrote.

By Ivey’s account, the groomer then grabbed T.T.’s tail and lifted her off the ground by it, twisting it and breaking it. The break was so severe the tail could not be fixed.

The sheriff added that Suthann also hit the dog in the back of the head with a hose nozzle.

T.T. survived, but the dog had to go into emergency surgery to have her tail amputated.

“The owner was devastated by the acts of cruelty against his pet and companion,” Ivey said.

Suthann was arrested Monday and charged with felony cruelty to animals.

Suthann received the maximum $2,000 bond, “because they don’t let me personally set the bond amounts for criminals like this guy!!” the sheriff wrote.

“Please know that the owners of the grooming facility where this incident occurred had no knowledge that Suthann was capable of this type of activity and upon learning of the incident, took immediate and appropriate action to have him no longer at their facility,” Ivey said.