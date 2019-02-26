Greensboro bodypainters to take aim at sixth first place finish at World Bodypainting Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two local artists are famous for painting people.

The couple competes in international body painting contests and their human masterpieces have won world championships.

In fact, they are the only team to win five first place finishes at the World Body Painting Festival in Austria.

Madelyn Greco and Scotty Fray last competed in those world championships in 2014.

This Summer, the two will travel back to Austria to try for a sixth first place finish in the new team category.

Arts Greensboro just awarded the couple with the Regional Artist grant to help them make the trip.

They own LivingBrush Bodypainting and host national competitions in Greensboro.