FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — When Bobby Kimbrough became the Forsyth County sheriff, one of the first tasks he took on was to find personnel who deserved promotions.

One person who stood out was Captain Debra Chenault.

Chenault has been working at the Forsyth County Detention Center for nearly 27 years.

Now, she's the first African-American woman to be promoted through the ranks to captain in the 170-year history of the Forsyth County Sheriff's office.