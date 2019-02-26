‘Everything from a cleaning to even braces’: Unlicensed dentist ran business out of garage, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — An unlicensed dental office set up in the garage of a home has been shut down, WFLA reports.

Enrique Gravier, 48, and Adriana Hoyos Gutierrez, 47, are charged with felony practicing dentistry without a license and conspiring to commit a third-degree felony.

In what North Port police aptly dubbed “Operation Extraction,” an undercover investigation led to the discovery of the office at a home on South San Mateo Drive.

According to police, customers could receive several dental services.

“Everything from a cleaning to even braces, items like that. So pretty in depth and certainly not being done with the right education, certification, insurance,” Josh Taylor, with the North Port Police Department, told WFLA.

Gravier and Gutierrez are from Columbia and relatives told WFLA they used to practice dentistry there.

They are being held in the Sarasota jail with a hold from ICE.