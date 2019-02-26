Community raises concerns with Brunson Elementary School as district prepares to build new building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Concerns about the state of Brunson Elementary School are bubbling to the surface as the district moves forward with plans on a new, replacement building.

Monday night, school officials addressed parents and teachers in the school's gymnasium about the timeline and status of the project.

"I would reiterate this is an amazing school and I think, while some people feel this is a conflict, I think it just says people feel really strongly about their kids and their schools and that's a good thing," said Superintendent Beverly Emory of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Construction for the new school is estimated to be complete in the next four years through the November 2016 bond referendum.

The district says construction will start in spring 2020, and the new school will be open in fall 2022.

The project is currently in the planning process. An architect has been hired for the project, and once a location for the new school is picked, the district will be able to start the design process.

The district is looking at four potential pieces of land for the new school.

In the meantime, people want to make sure a growing list of maintenance issues in the current aging building will be taken care of for the next four years.

A handful of teachers and parents have reported issues within the building including mold, HVAC malfunctions, windows not closing and rodents.

"You know there are mouse droppings in the closets of our classrooms," said Marianella Tapper, mom to a third grader at Brunson Elementary.

School officials asked teachers to report any issues they come across immediately and said those issues will be handled promptly.