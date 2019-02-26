Bags of green beans, butternut squash recalled over possible Listeria contamination

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida company is calling back bags of green beans and butternut squash that may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Southern Specialties shipped the products to nine states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The FDA reports that Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, people with weakened immune systems and frail or elderly people.

People who are healthy could see short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

While most of the potentially contaminated product was stopped before it could go out, some was shipped on Feb. 17 and may have reached the nine states.

The FDA said that Southern Specialties has not received any reports of illness related to this recall.

The company learned of the potential contamination after their raw material supplier issued a recall when a routine test found a food contact surface to be Listeria positive.

As of Monday, none of the Southern Specialties products have tested positive for Listeria.