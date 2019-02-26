Anti-Muslim hate speech prompts increased security at Wingate University event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINGATE, N.C. — There was increased security Monday night at Wingate University after someone posted to Facebook hate speech directed toward a guest speaker, WSOC reports.

The post was on the Muslim Student Association’s page and was aimed at Libyan journalist Noor Tagouri.

“She's really popular in the Muslim-American community,” said student Haneen Muhyeddin, president of the university's Muslim Student Association.

A woman responded to a comment by insulting the Quran and said to the people attending, “Good luck living through it.”

“I didn't really think anything of it,” Muhyeddin told WSOC. “There were no direct threats toward us. It really was just hate speech, which is nothing new to us. I mean, we're really used to it.”

Wingate police were at Monday night’s event, but no charges were filed.