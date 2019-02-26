2 arrested after sheriff’s office pursuit in Guilford County

Posted 5:13 pm, February 26, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two men were arrested after a pursuit in Guilford County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Donquarius Saunders and Jabrell Smith

Donquarius Saunders is charged with felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, resist-delay-obstruct an officer, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, speeding 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, unlawful passing and two counts of failure to stop for a duly erected stop sign.

Jabrell Smith is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist-delay-obstruct an officer.

On Tuesday at noon, deputies attempted to stop a Ford F-150 with a Florida tag in the 5200 block of Harvey Road.

The vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit ensued, ending at the Brentwood Crossing Apartment Complex, located at 308 Brentwood St. in High Point.

Saunders and Smith were taken into custody without incident after the pursuit ended.

