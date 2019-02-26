2 arrested after robbery, chase, crash in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people were arrested Tuesday after a manhunt in Davidson County, according to the sheriff's office.

Maj. Robert Miller said deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery just before 7 a.m. at the Dollar General off N.C. 8 in the Southmont community.

Warrants say 22-year-old Deshane Tomal Wright and 19-year-old Jahiya Daynell Burton forced an employee to open a safe at gunpoint and stole cash.

Wright and Burton are also accused of stealing the woman's car. Deputies say Wright crashed the stolen vehicle at Old Linwood Road and Hargrave Road before taking off on foot.

Several agencies, including the Lexington Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle License and Theft Investigators located the suspects at a Walgreens off Interstate 85.

Jennifer Haynes is friends with the employee targeted and says she's grateful the woman is OK.

“I’m just sad for her,” she said. “These women have children, they have husbands, they have family. We should be comfortable to go to work and work hard and we shouldn’t have to worry about someone wanting to hurt us and take money that we work hard for.”

According to a news release, Wright and Burton were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree kidnapping, safecracking, larceny of motor vehicle and shooting into an occupied building.

Both were booked under a $1,000,000 bond. Wright and Burton are expected in court on March 25.