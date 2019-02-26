1 airlifted after crash in I-85 South in Davidson County

Posted 3:30 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 03:36PM, February 26, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency crews and AirCare responded to a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. in the southbound lanes shortly before the South Davidson County Rest Area.

A driver went off the road to the right and struck a bridge support.

The driver was airlifted from the scene to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-85 were closed but have since reopened.

Traffic was backed up all the way to N.C. 109 in Thomasville.

No other injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the driver to run off the road.

