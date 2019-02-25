Thousands sign petition supporting NC Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy who may lose job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, N.C. -- Thousands have signed a petition supporting a North Carolina Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy who may lose his job because of new job requirements.

Jay Melton has greeted Walmart shoppers in Marion for more than 15 years.

Melton was recently informed that to keep his job, he must be able to stand for long periods of time and lift at least 25 pounds.

Melton has cerebral palsy and can’t walk without assistance.

"Walmart, going to church and Carolina basketball. That’s what he looks forward to,” his father, Jim Melton, told WLOS. "Walmart is a godsend for Jay."

After word got out in the community that Melton might lose his job, a petition was started to support him.

The petition has more than 6,000 signatures.

A Walmart spokesperson told WLOS the company recognizes Melton's unique situation and that the company will take time to explore possible solutions.