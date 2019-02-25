Take a look at the must-see men’s outfits of the 2019 Oscars

With the 2019 awards calendar reaching its grand finale at the Oscars Sunday evening, so too does a season of show-stopping red carpet fashion.

While the tone was relatively restrained — compared with the bold statements of recent award ceremonies, at least — many stars had saved their best for last.

By and large, the men played it safe, with muted tones and sharp tailoring reigning large.

Rami Malek and Bradley Cooper were among the male nominees demonstrating how to make a classic black tux look effortless.

Jason Momoa donned a more adventurous light pink Fendi tuxedo designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

And, of course, there are certain male stars we’ve come to expect something something special from, including Billy Porter (who had previously worn a pink-lined cape to the Golden Globes, and a silky jumpsuit with enormous orange bow to the Critics’ Choice Awards). And he didn’t disappoint. One of the first arrivals on the red carpet, Porter stole social media’s gaze with a gender-defying velvet tuxedo gown.

While not quite as outlandish, Spike Lee also stood out in a purple Ozwald Boateng suit and matching cap. The “BlacKkKlansman” director completed the look with a pair of custom gold Air Jordans and a necklace paying homage to pop legend, Prince.