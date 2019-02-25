× String of unlocked car break-ins prompt stern warning from Guilford County Sheriff’s Office

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the public Monday in no uncertain terms.

” Please LOCK YOUR CAR DOORS and REMOVE your valuables from your vehicle,” GCSO said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office there have been several reports of break-ins involving unlocked vehicles.

The break-ins have been focused to the Saddlebranch Drive and Ironweed Drive area, the Waterlyn Drive and Youngstown Drive area and the Sedgegrove Road, N. Fremont Drive and Adamson Drive area.

In each case, the vehicle was left unlocked.

To prevent criminals from stealing from your car, the sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and take out any valuables.

“If you are not doing so, it’s not a matter of IF your car will be broken into, it’s WHEN,” GCSO said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding the recent break-ins to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and are eligible for cash rewards for information that leads to arrests.