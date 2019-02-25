Siblings in ‘good’ condition after Asheboro wreck that killed 9-year-old boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two children are now in "good" physical condition after they were hurt in a wreck that that killed their 9-year-old brother, according to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

11-year-old I'Honesty Chandrae Ellyce Moore and 7-year-old Keysiya Antoinette Estella Peterkin, as well as their older sister, Imani Za'nae White Lewis, 18, of Asheboro, all survived the wreck with minor injuries Thursday.

9-year-old Casey Noel Peterkin Jr. died at the hospital.

At 8:21 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck on Lassiter Mill Road, near Bright Star Road.

Highway Patrol reports Lewis was driving her three siblings to school in a 2006 Lexus passenger car.

Lewis tried to move a book bag from the front passenger seat and drove off the road to the right, according to a news release.

Upon hitting a ditch, Lewis over-corrected and hit a tree on the passenger side of the car.

Peterkin Jr. was sitting in the back right seat.

The mother, who was driving nearby in another vehicle, saw what happened and tried to take the children to the hospital herself, according to crews on the scene.

Emergency crews were able to follow and get the patients transferred into an ambulance.

The three children were taken to the hospital where the 9-year-old died.

None of the children were wearing seat belts or restrained.

Charges are pending against the teenager who was driving.