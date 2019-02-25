Pat McCrory to make announcement about possible 9th Congressional District run
Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory is expected to address speculation Monday morning that he’ll make a run for the 9th Congressional District, WTVD reports.
McCrory took to Twitter Sunday night to address the speculation.
McCrory followed up on that Tweet by saying he’ll announce his status on the congressional election at 8:15 a.m. Monday on his radio show: The Pat McCrory Show.
The state Board of Elections ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after months of allegations of election fraud against Republican Mark Harris.
After four days of testimony, it was decided that McCrae Dowless Jr., a political operative working for the Harris campaign, illegally collected absentee ballots.
Democrat Dan McCready tweeted the vote was a “great step forward for democracy in North Carolina.” He also announced he would again be running to represent the 9th District.