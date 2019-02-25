Pat McCrory to make announcement about possible 9th Congressional District run

Posted 8:12 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, February 25, 2019

Pat McCrory, then-governor of North Carolina, holds a news conference with fellow members of the Republican Governors Association at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce February 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory is expected to address speculation Monday morning that he’ll make a run for the 9th Congressional District, WTVD reports.

McCrory took to Twitter Sunday night to address the speculation.

McCrory followed up on that Tweet by saying he’ll announce his status on the congressional election at 8:15 a.m. Monday on his radio show: The Pat McCrory Show.

The state Board of Elections ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after months of allegations of election fraud against Republican Mark Harris.

After four days of testimony, it was decided that McCrae Dowless Jr., a political operative working for the Harris campaign, illegally collected absentee ballots.

Democrat Dan McCready tweeted the vote was a “great step forward for democracy in North Carolina.” He also announced he would again be running to represent the 9th District.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.