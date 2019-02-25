× Pat McCrory to make announcement about possible 9th Congressional District run

Former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory is expected to address speculation Monday morning that he’ll make a run for the 9th Congressional District, WTVD reports.

McCrory took to Twitter Sunday night to address the speculation.

At 8:15am, I will be sharing my personal status on what is now the 9th district congressional election. The Pat McCrory Show (1110 WBT-AM radio). — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) February 25, 2019

McCrory followed up on that Tweet by saying he’ll announce his status on the congressional election at 8:15 a.m. Monday on his radio show: The Pat McCrory Show.

The state Board of Elections ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after months of allegations of election fraud against Republican Mark Harris.

After four days of testimony, it was decided that McCrae Dowless Jr., a political operative working for the Harris campaign, illegally collected absentee ballots.

Democrat Dan McCready tweeted the vote was a “great step forward for democracy in North Carolina.” He also announced he would again be running to represent the 9th District.