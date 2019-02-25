Over 1,500 Alamance County students get to explore Alamance Community College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 1,500 eighth graders from across Alamance County got a chance to explore Alamance Community College.

The college giving the students a taste of some of the programs offered pre- and post-high school graduation.

"A lot of students will never have the opportunity to come on our campus," said Connie Wolfe, ACC VP of Instruction. "A lot of these students are probably first generation college students and we want to give them the opportunity to see what this is all about, to realize that college can be for them."

The event was a first for ACC and the Alamance-Burlington School System but there are already plans to hold more events like this in the future.