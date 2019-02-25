Over 1,500 Alamance County students get to explore Alamance Community College

Posted 8:58 am, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, February 25, 2019

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — More than 1,500 eighth graders from across Alamance County got a chance to explore Alamance Community College.

The college giving the students a taste of some of the programs offered pre- and post-high school graduation.

"A lot of students will never have the opportunity to come on our campus," said Connie Wolfe, ACC VP of Instruction. "A lot of these students are probably first generation college students and we want to give them the opportunity to see what this is all about, to realize that college can be for them."

The event was a first for ACC and the Alamance-Burlington School System but there are already plans to hold more events like this in the future.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.