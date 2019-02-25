× Man plans to move into a Holiday Inn because its cheaper than a nursing home

HOUSTON — A man plans to forego the nursing home. Instead, he says he’s going to age for less at Holiday Inn.

Terry Robison posted to Facebook his grand plan to save over $100 a day by staying long-term at a Holiday Inn rather than at a traditional nursing home.

Already the post has over 90,000 shares.

Robison, whose Facebook lists Texas as his home, estimated that the average daily cost for nursing home care is about $188 per day.

At Holiday Inn, however, he says you can get reduced rates for a long-term stay and a senior discount, bringing the daily rate all the way down to $59.23 per night.

“That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies,” he wrote. “Plus, they provide a spa, swimming pool, a workout room, a lounge and washer-dryer, etc.”

By retiring into a Holiday Inn, he says he’ll get free breakfast, free shampoo, free soap and more.

If something happens, he’s confidant that daily room service and the night security person would be able to make sure you’re alright and call an ambulance if necessary.

Feel like you’re getting cooped up?

Well, Robison says a city bus out front can bring you just about anywhere. Not to mention that seniors can often ride for free.

“And you’re not stuck in one place forever — you can move from Inn to Inn, or even from city to city,” he said. “Want to see Hawaii ? They have Holiday Inn there too.”

Hotel staff are also on hand to fix TVs, change light bulbs, replace mattress and fix other problems as they come up.

Robison says he even thinks family would be happy to visit for a mini-vacation and the grand kids can take a dip in the pool.