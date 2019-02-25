Man arrested in Davidson County stabbing

Posted 3:54 pm, February 25, 2019, by

Davidson County Sheriff's Office (WGHP file photo)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in a Sunday night stabbing in Davidson County, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.

James Wesley Willard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies came to 276 Elwin Circle, northwest of Lexington, shortly after 9 p.m. after the stabbing was reported.

The victim, Donald Ray Bailey, told deputies Willard stabbed him several times with knife.

A K-9 tracked Willard to 164 Elwin Circle, where he was taken into custody.

Inside the residence at 164 Elwin Circle, deputies found Willard’s wife deceased but there are no signs of foul play in her death.

Deputies believe Willard’s wife’s death is medical-related.

Willard is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

There is no word Bailey’s condition.

Google Map for coordinates 35.876003 by -80.307456.

276 Elwin Cir, Lexington, NC 27295

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.