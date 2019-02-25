× Man arrested in Davidson County stabbing

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in a Sunday night stabbing in Davidson County, according to Sheriff Richie Simmons.

James Wesley Willard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies came to 276 Elwin Circle, northwest of Lexington, shortly after 9 p.m. after the stabbing was reported.

The victim, Donald Ray Bailey, told deputies Willard stabbed him several times with knife.

A K-9 tracked Willard to 164 Elwin Circle, where he was taken into custody.

Inside the residence at 164 Elwin Circle, deputies found Willard’s wife deceased but there are no signs of foul play in her death.

Deputies believe Willard’s wife’s death is medical-related.

Willard is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

There is no word Bailey’s condition.

35.876003 -80.307456