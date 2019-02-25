K-9 Gabby receives Medal of Honor for heroism after officers shot in South Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A bloodhound from South Carolina received a rare honor for her bravery on Friday, according to The Herald.

Gabby, the fearless 6-year-old York County Sheriff's Office K-9, was the first K-9 to ever receive the award in her county.

On Jan. 16, 2018, deputies were pursuing a man suspected in a domestic violence incident when a man shot them, leaving three officers injured and a fourth, Det. Mike Doty, dead.

When Sgt. Randy Clinton went down, he was worried that his trusted partner was hurt.

“I got shot - twice- and I thought the third shot hit Gabby,” Clinton said. “I thought she was gone. I thought she was dead.”

His fears, however, quickly subsided when Gabby rushed up to him to lick his face.

Clinton told reporters that there's nothing quite like the bond an officer has with his K-9 and believes Gabby is a prime example of the fearlessness found in these working dogs, according to The Herald.

Gabby also was recognized by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police back in 2017 after finding the body of a Charlotte Uber driver who was killed and left in York County.