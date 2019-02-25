House fire in Greensboro leaves resident in need of new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A fire left one person in need of a new home, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

At about 12:15 a.m., the fire department got a report of a fire at a home at 1128 Hern Avenue.

As crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the top of the house.

One person was inside, but no one was injured.

The resident will need to find a new place to live.

There was no working fire alarm in the house, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

GFD reminds the public that anyone who lives in Greensboro can get a free fire alarm by visiting gfdnc.com or by calling 373-ALRM (373-2576)