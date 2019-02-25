High Point police searching for bank robbery suspect

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are searching for a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery, according to a news release.

At 9:40 a.m., officers came to the Bank of America at 201 E. Parris Ave. after a reported robbery.

The suspect passed a note to the teller, took money and left the bank before police got there.

On Monday afternoon, High Point police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information on this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

35.985259 -80.020660