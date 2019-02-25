× Former NC Gov. Pat McCrory says he will not run for District 9 seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory announced Monday morning that he will not run for the contested District 9 congressional seat, WSOC reports.

Last week, the state board of elections ordered a new election after investigating ballot fraud claims.

That decision set in motion what will be a brand-new primary and special election for District 9.

Dan McCready is running on the Democratic side, but it’s unclear if Mark Harris will run again, and speculation is growing that a new challenger will emerge on the Republican side.

McCrory tweeted earlier that he would be announcing his “status” on the District 9 race on Monday morning on his radio show.

On Monday, though, McCrory said he’s come to the conclusion that he is making a difference in educating the public and teaching at UNC, but that he is keeping his options open for running for governor or the U.S. Senate.