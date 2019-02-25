Driver nearly runs down children on sidewalk trying to pass New York school bus

NEW YORK — A driver veered onto a sidewalk to pass a school bus and tried to edge its way through a line of students on security camera video, WPIX reports.

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind shared the footage to Twitter on Wednesday.

VIDEO: A CAR JUMPED A CURB IN BORO PARK, NEARLY RUNNING OVER SCHOOL CHILDREN: I'm calling on @NYPD66Pct to look into the matter and arrest the man responsible for the reckless endangerment of children's welfare. All that because he couldn't wait an extra few minutes… pic.twitter.com/pWpgwaeagz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 20, 2019

The video shows children stepping up onto the sidewalk and walking into a Jewish school building. Meanwhile, a car pops onto the sidewalk and heads toward the students.

The children appear startled as the car attempts to butt its way into the line, nearly running down multiple children.

A man attempts to stop the car, but the driver appears to ignore him.

The car then drives down the sidewalk, passing multiple buses, before driving back onto the road.

“I know who it is,” Hikind said to WPIX. “Police are looking for him, local guy, family guy. Hey, it could have been his kids. That’s the message to everybody: Don’t pass school buses.”