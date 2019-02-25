Crews will shut down Interstate 73 bridge to fix millions in damages after huge fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready for repairs to impact travel along a bridge on Interstate 73 after a massive fire erupted back in December.

Crews are expected to work on repairs Monday, but the I-73 southbound bridge won't shut down until March 16.

On Dec. 13, a tractor-trailer loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline dumped flaming gas across the bridge.

That fire resulted in what's expected to be five weeks of work and $3.9 million in repairs.

Of the six beams, two took the most heat and will need to be partially repaired. Workers will also repair the bridge joints and deck.

Crews will begin putting up signs Monday, warning drivers of the upcoming work and signaling a detour.

The work is expected to be finished by May.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Carl Wilson Throckmorton II, 40, of Scottsburg, Virginia, was charged with exceeding a safe speed, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck overturned after ice caused the truck to hit a snowbank and a safety barrier. The driver escaped before the truck ignited.