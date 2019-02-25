4 arrested, 1 wanted in Alamance County home invasion, robbery and assault

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have been arrested in a November 2018 home invasion and assault in Alamance County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Tiffany Simone Ramsey, 28, of Green Level, and Christopher Leo Featherstone, 26, Raequan Terique Shell, 23, and Kody Christopher King, 18, all of Graham, were arrested and charged with first-degree forcible sex offense, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary and robbery with dangerous weapon.

Tevonshe Jamarri Brown, 26, of Graham, is still at large and faces the same charges.

On Nov. 22, 2018, a home invasion happened on Thompson Mill Road around 11:30 p.m.

Two female victims, one of whom was elderly, said that two men kicked in their front door and assaulted them. The victims said the men used handguns to threaten them and robbed them.

One victim said she was sexually assaulted.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained from being hit in the head with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found the motive behind the robbery to be sweepstakes money that was acquired by a relative of the victims.

Following an investigation, warrants were taken out for the five suspects.

The four suspects in custody are being held under $500,000 secured bonds. Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.