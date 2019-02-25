× 124 mph gust sets new wind speed record on Grandfather Mountain

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday night’s high winds set a new record at the Mile High Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain.

Around midnight, the weather station at the bridge recorded a three-second gust of 124 mph.

This blows away the record of 121.3 mph, which was set on Feb. 13.

There was a High Wind Warning in place at the time for much of western North Carolina.

Starting late Sunday evening, the mountain saw 16 consecutive hours of gusts higher than 100 mph.

