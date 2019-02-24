× Woman finds massive, prehistoric shark tooth while walking along Myrtle Beach shore

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A woman stumbled upon a massive, prehistoric find at Myrtle Beach – a megalodon tooth.

WMBF reported that Grand Strand, S.C. resident Ivy Hale found the 4-inch discovery while walking along the shore Sunday near 38th Avenue.

“I almost couldn’t believe it,” Hale said. “I saw it out of the corner of my eye and waited for the surf to go back down. I picked it up and did a little happy dance.”

Hale said she’s been walking along the shore at Myrtle Beach for close to 20 years and has never found anything like this. She said she plans to head back in search of other discoveries.

There is no word on how old the tooth is, but Megalodon, meaning “big tooth,” is an extinct species of shark that lived about 23 to 2.6 million years ago.