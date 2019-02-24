Woman charged in death of great-grandmother after SUV runs off road and hits a tree in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – State Highway Patrol has charged a woman in the death of her great-grandmother after a fatal wreck in Guilford County.

Mary Massey died in the wreck on U.S. Route 421 South near Neelley Road on Saturday. She was 88.

Highway patrol said the driver was her great-granddaughter, Rhenda Massey.

Officials believe the rain caused Rhenda Massey to lose control of her SUV. It ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Rhenda Massey faces charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed, and having unsafe tires.

Four other family members who were passengers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries range from minor to serious.

The crash had traffic backed up for a couple miles on Saturday.