WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Crews spent more than an hour on the scene of the Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem on Sunday morning.

At least six workers were at the monument at the corner of Fourth and Liberty streets and appeared to be taking measurements.

The City of Winston-Salem ordered the removal and relocation of a Confederate statue in the city’s downtown weeks ago.

The monument, erected in 1905, is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, but the ground on which it stands is owned by Winston Courthouse, LLC, according to documents.

The statue was vandalized on Christmas Day with the words “cowards & traitors” written on it in what appeared to be permanent marker.

