Twin toddlers found drowning in backyard pool; 1 dead, 1 fighting for his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas family is mourning after twin boys were found in a backyard pool and one of them drowned and the other fights for his life.

KEYE reported that Demi Schroeder woke up last Saturday to find her twin 2-year-old sons, Noah and Levi, were gone.

The mother and her children had been visiting her grandmother in Cedar Creek, Texas after her grandfather recently died.

At some point, the boys disappeared and the grandmother found them in the pool. The boys’ mother said she believes they were only in the water for a brief moment.

The mother called 911 and one of the boys, Levi, survived. Noah died after being taken to the hospital.

Noah’s organs were donated to five different people.

Levi is now breathing on his own and continues to recover in the hospital.