Thomasville church holds first Sunday service since roof collapsed nearly a year and a half ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville church is celebrating a new beginning.

Thomasville Christian Fellowship held its first Sunday service inside its sanctuary nearly a year and a half after the roof collapsed.

FOX8 was welcomed inside to see the new space and witness the uplifting service.

Music rang out inside the church during Sunday service. Around a dozen church members sang, prayed and came together to celebrate the new space.

“It feels as if we're all here finally with a roof over our heads,” said Suzanne Ramsey, a member of the church.

The roof of the sanctuary collapsed back in September of 2017.

“It could've been real ugly had someone been here,” said James Hunt, another attendee.

The church’s pastor, Linda Suggs, said the physical setback didn’t stop members from moving forward spiritually.

“My first thought was we are warriors,” Pastor Suggs said.

While contractors worked to repair the damage, the church held services at different member’s homes.

“We were part of the caravan that was going house after house after house every Sunday,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey says although the new locations brought churchgoers closer together, it’s a blessing to be back.

“Here it feels like we are family,” Ramsey said.

“It's a new beginning for us and it's a beautiful place,” Hunt said.

Pastor Suggs said most of the people who attended Sunday’s service were already part of the church family. She wants others to know that they are welcoming new members. The church is at 7843 East Holly Grove Road.

35.838199 -80.104299