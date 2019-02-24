× Portion of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem closed after vehicle hits utility pole

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A portion of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem is closed after a vehicle hit a utility pole when the driver said two dogs ran out in front of them.

Indiana Avenue between Alspaugh Drive and Clayton Street will be closed until around lunch time, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. Nobody was hurt and the driver will not face charges.