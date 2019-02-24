More than 100,000 pounds of Boston Market frozen meals recalled over complaints of plastic, glass inside the food

More than 100,000 pounds of Boston Market frozen meals have been recalled over complaints of plastic and glass inside the food.

The meals were made in Ohio by Bellisio Foods and shipped to stores nationwide. There have been no reports of anyone being hurt.

The following products have been recalled:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

The recalled meals have an establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package.

Anyone with any questions can call Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977.