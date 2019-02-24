Dozens of dead coyotes found in woods behind North Carolina neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Authorities are investigating after a pile of dozens of dead coyotes was found in a wooded area behind a Charlotte neighborhood.

WBTV reported that the bodies of 70 to 80 dead coyotes were found Thursday behind the McCarron Way subdivision.

The neighbors who found the bodies called animal control, who said it is legal to kill coyotes, but the carcasses were not disposed of properly.

The dead coyotes should have been taken to a landfill and only certain landfills will accept the bodies, according to animal control.

The suspect got the coyotes from a large hunt, according to Wildlife Enforcement Officer Sampson Parker.

Parker said he’ll meet with the District Attorney’s office next week to discuss charges of littering against the suspect.

“It looks like one individual got a hold of all these coyotes and unfortunately just made a bad decision to dispose of them not properly,” he said.

The ditch where the coyotes were found leads to a stream and county officials said the carcasses had no impact on water samples.