Deputies arrest woman, but are still looking for man after clerk beaten and robbed in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities have arrested one woman and are looking for a man after a Surry County store clerk was beaten and robbed, according to deputies.

Crystal Ann Gough, 33, of Dobson, has been charged with common law robbery. Michael James Johnson, 38, is still wanted.

Deputies were called to 268 Food Mart at 116 Bray Ford Road in Dobson on Wednesday where the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said it happened.

Johnson came in and allegedly started beating the clerk and Gough, his girlfriend, took money from the register, according to deputies.

Officials said the clerk suffered a broken bone in his face and needed medical attention. The suspects allegedly worked together in the crime.

Deputies said Gough was recently hired at the business. She was jailed under a $75,000 secured bond.

Johnson faces charges of common law robbery and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Anyone who has seen Johnson can call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.

