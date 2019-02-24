× Brody Stevens, comedian and actor who starred in his own Comedy Central reality show, dies at 48

LOS ANGELES — Brody Stevens, a comedian and actor who starred in the Comedy Central reality series “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!”, has died. He was 48.

TMZ reported that Stevens was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday.

Stevens was also known for appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and other comedy shows and small roles in movies including “The Hangover” and “Due Date.”

“Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community,” a representative told TMZ. “He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed.”

The death is believed to be self-inflicted.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is answering calls 24-7, with free and confidential support for those in distress. The number is 1-800-273-8255. The lifeline can also connect you with resources for loved ones and best practices for professionals.