After several days of rain, the Piedmont will catch a break this week

Posted 4:44 pm, February 24, 2019, by

After several days of rain, the Piedmont will catch a break.

It will be sunny and breezy on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s and possible wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

It’s going to be another dry day on Tuesday with lows in the lower-30s and afternoon highs in the upper-50s. Our winds will be lighter on Tuesday.

Clouds will return to the Piedmont on Wednesday with highs in the lower-50s. Wednesday will also feature a chance for some light rain. Light rain will remain in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s.

We will end the work week with a better chance for rain with highs in the middle-50s on Friday afternoon.

The best chance for rain will move in ahead of a strong cold front on Saturday. Highs on Saturday afternoon will be in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Right now, it looks like Sunday, March 3rd will be sunny and cooler with lows in the lower-30s and highs in the upper-40s.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.