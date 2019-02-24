After several days of rain, the Piedmont will catch a break this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After several days of rain, the Piedmont will catch a break.

It will be sunny and breezy on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s and possible wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

It’s going to be another dry day on Tuesday with lows in the lower-30s and afternoon highs in the upper-50s. Our winds will be lighter on Tuesday.

Clouds will return to the Piedmont on Wednesday with highs in the lower-50s. Wednesday will also feature a chance for some light rain. Light rain will remain in the forecast for Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s.

We will end the work week with a better chance for rain with highs in the middle-50s on Friday afternoon.

The best chance for rain will move in ahead of a strong cold front on Saturday. Highs on Saturday afternoon will be in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Right now, it looks like Sunday, March 3rd will be sunny and cooler with lows in the lower-30s and highs in the upper-40s.