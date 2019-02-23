South Carolina woman dies after ‘brutal attack’ by her dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman died after deputies said she was attacked by her two dogs.

WYFF reported that Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke, 52, was wrestling with her dogs in the front yard of her Greenville home on Thursday when they suddenly became aggressive.

"They were trying to kill her," said neighbor Amber Greer, who witnessed the attack and called 911. "One dog was on one arm eating it, and one was on the other arm eating it."

People who live in the area heard Burgess-Dismuke screaming and rushed over to help. One neighbor hit one of the dogs in the back with an ax.

Authorities arrived and treated the victim, who was taken to the hospital and died.

The dogs, described as boxer mixes, were taken to Greenville County Animal Care.