Some roads in Winston-Salem are closed after a tree falls and hits power lines

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Several roads in Winston-Salem are shut down because of a fallen tree.

Police said a large tree fell on several utility poles and power lines on Buckingham Road, causing nearly 200 people to lose power.

Residents will want to avoid Buckingham Road between South Westview Drive and Bitting Road.

The 300 block of Knollwood Street between Greenwich Road and South Bitting Road is also closed.

The roads are expected to be closed for several hours.