North Carolina student dies following complications from the flu

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh student Skyler McCardle died following severe complications from the flu on Friday, according WTVD, citing an online health journal posted by family.

McCardle was a student at GRACE Christian School in Raleigh and was diagnosed with the flu last Friday, according to Eric Bradley, GRACE Christian School’s head of school.

Bradley linked to Skyler’s CaringBridge online health journal. Skyler was in critical condition at Duke Medical Center following severe complications from the flu resulting in myocarditis – a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, according to the blog.

The blog also says Skyler had open heart surgery on Wednesday.

“She fought against this illness with everything she had, but alas it overwhelmed her body. Her bravery and strength will be something that we can all admire forever,” the Caring Bridge blog said.

Skyler was a cheerleader and the manager for the girl’s volleyball team in the 2016-2017 school year, according to the school’s website.