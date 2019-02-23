× North Carolina sex offender accused of looking at child porn on his phone while at work

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina registered sex offender is in trouble again after deputies said he was looking at child porn on his phone at work.

The Shelby Star reported that Charles Eric Bagwell, 56, of Grover, has been charged with 20 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The suspects’ co-workers called law enforcement after suspecting that he was looking at the images on his phone.

Bagwell would look at the images and then quickly put down his phone when coworkers came near him, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

But authorities said he left his phone open and unattended and a coworker walked by and saw what appeared to be child porn.

“We found hundreds of pictures that are consistent with child pornography,” said Captain Bryan Gordon with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Bagwell originally registered as a sex offender after a 1996 conviction of indecent liberties with a minor in Cleveland County, N.C.

He has since been jailed under a $250,000 bond and has court planned for Monday.