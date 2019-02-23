× Man accused of kidnapping woman after North Carolina shooting, house fire turns himself in

HICKORY, N.C. — Deputies said the man accused of kidnapping a 22-year-old woman following a shooting and house fire in Catawba County Friday afternoon has turned himself in to authorities.

Officials told WSOC that 27-year-old Derek Moser surrendered to authorities just before midnight Friday. He had last been seen in the area of Pinebark Court in Newton.

The kidnapping victim, Alexa Marie Cruz, is safe and cooperating with law enforcement officials, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to an area along Fairway Drive, where they found 29-year-old Amando Jimenez suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Investigators believe the shooting happened after a dispute at a home about a quarter-mile away, but Jimenez came to Fairway Drive looking for help.

Officials said Jimenez went to two homes, one that caught fire and another belonging to a retired Catawba County sheriff’s deputy.

Jimenez was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be OK, according to the Catawba County sheriff.

Moser is facing several charges, such as assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.

During the initial investigation, deputies thought Moser fled the scene on foot, but it was later determined that he left in a vehicle.

A neighbor told WSOC they received a text message, saying to stay inside their homes because of an armed person in the area.

No other information has been released at this time.