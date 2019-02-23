× Deputies looking for man accused of stealing 4-wheeler in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Randolph County are looking for a man accused of stealing a 4-wheeler.

Zachary Eugene Stuart, 27, of Denton, faces charges of felony obtaining property under false pretense, felony larceny after breaking/entering, felony breaking and entering and felony possession of a motor vehicle.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen 4-wheeler Friday in the Lanier Hill Road area of Denton, according to a press release from the sheriff.

Deputies said the 4-wheeler was found at Steve’s ATV and the owner showed a receipt from where they bought it from Stuart.

The suspect has been described as a 27-year-old man, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Stuart can call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-CRIME or (336) 672-7463 to remain anonymous.