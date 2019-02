× Boy, 6, finds gun at home and shoots his 1-year-old sibling, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A 6-year-old boy found a gun at his home and shot his 1-year-old sibling, according to authorities.

WCSC reported that it happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday in Charleston as the two siblings were in a room together.

The child was taken to a hospital. There is no word on a condition.

It remains uncertain if the parents were home at the time or if any charges will be filed.