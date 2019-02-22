× Woman hit by Jeep while walking across Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit by a Jeep and sent to the hospital overnight in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:48 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Silas Creek Parkway.

Officers determined a 2002 Jeep Wrangler, headed south on Silas Creek Parkway, hit 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Walker, who was walking across the travel lanes of the parkway.

Walker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.