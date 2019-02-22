Thomasville church ready to welcome back parishioners a year and a half after roof collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. - Saturday night, members of Thomasville Christian Fellowship will hold a celebration of life.

They will return to a sanctuary with new vaulted ceilings, wood panels and windows that were saved after the sanctuary roof buckled in September of 2017.

“These are the original walls and we were so thankful that we could preserve them,” said Pastor Linda Suggs.

While contractors worked to repair the damage, the church held services at different members’ homes.

“We realized how important it is to be together and how important it is for us to stand and persevere even in the challenges,” said Pastor Suggs.

The crew working at the church added a special touch to the place of worship, a gift of two nine foot oak doors.

“Our body is a tight team and we’ve stood and seen the Lord move in a mighty way with changes. New life and new beginning that’s what I say,” said Pastor Suggs.

They’re a church family standing strong and hoping to welcome new members. The celebration of life takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Thomasville Fellowship Christian at 7843 East Holly Grove Road.