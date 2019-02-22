× Teen suspects arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into church fence in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An attempt to elude police was thwarted when a pair of suspects crashed a stolen car into a fence outside a church, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a Speedway at 3600 S. Main St.

Moments later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Silas Creek Parkway.

When police tried to stop the vehicle on Silas Creek near Ebert Road, the vehicle continued on.

Officers got unexpected help from the rain, which they believe was reason the vehicle crashed into a chain-link fence outside St. John’s Lutheran Church at 2415 Silas Creek Parkway.

The two people in the vehicle got out and ran away from the scene.

Police say they caught up with Mario Olmedol Perez, 18, and used a K-9 to find Luis Angel Berrios, 18, on the 1400 block of Revere Street.

Both were arrested.

Perez was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possession of marijuana and three counts of financial card theft.

Berrios was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, and resisting, delaying or obstructing.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.