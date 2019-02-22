× Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, finally has a release date!

It’s been over 20 years since the first Space Jam, and now the long awaited sequel has a release day.

Mark your calendars because Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

SpringHill Entertainment dropped the news Thursday night, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The first Space Jam became a phenomenon after it was released 1996. The cult classic starred Michael Jordan and the wily cast of characters of the Looney Tunes, including the iconic Bugs Bunny. The film also featured several other NBA stars and grossed $230 million worldwide.

The seeds were sewn back in 2013 when Lebron tweeted that he would be interested in starring in Space Jam 2.

“Do you love Space Jam?” asked a fan. “Love that movie. Wish I could do Space Jam 2!” James tweeted.

Looks like LeBron’s wish came true!