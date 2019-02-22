Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, finally has a release date!

Posted 7:59 am, February 22, 2019, by

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers and Team LeBron reacts in the first half during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It’s been over 20 years since the first Space Jam, and now the long awaited sequel has a release day.

Mark your calendars because Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, will hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

SpringHill Entertainment dropped the news Thursday night, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The first Space Jam became a phenomenon after it was released 1996. The cult classic starred Michael Jordan and the wily cast of characters of the Looney Tunes, including the iconic Bugs Bunny. The film also featured several other NBA stars and grossed $230 million worldwide.

The seeds were sewn back in 2013 when Lebron tweeted that he would be interested in starring in Space Jam 2.

“Do you love Space Jam?” asked a fan. “Love that movie. Wish I could do Space Jam 2!” James tweeted.

Looks like LeBron’s wish came true!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.