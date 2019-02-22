× Search underway for woman believed to have been kidnapped after shooting, house fire in North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. — Deputies said they are searching for a 22-year-old woman they believe was kidnapped following a shooting and house fire in Catawba County Friday afternoon.

Officials told WSOC that the suspect Derek Moser was last seen in the area of Pinebark Court in Newton. Authorities identified the victim as Alexa Marie Cruz.

Deputies were called to an area along Fairway Drive, where they found someone who had been shot. Investigators believe the shooting happened about a quarter-mile away in another neighborhood but came to the area looking for help.

Deputies are looking for Moser in connection with the shooting and wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, second degree kidnapping, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Officials believe Moser may be driving a white 2006 Buick Rendezvous with the license tag number EKX-1904.

The Catawba County sheriff said the person had been shot in the neck and was rushed to the hospital.

Officials said the victim went to two different homes, one that caught fire and another belonging to a retired Catawba County sheriff’s deputy.

A neighbor said they received a text message, saying to stay inside their homes because of an armed person in the area.

No other information has been released at this time.